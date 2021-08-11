Amazon ring light and content creation gear sale from $25: Lighting bundles, tripods, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, iPhotoxx (94% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 33% off a wide range of Neewer ring light kits, lighting rigs, and other home content creation studio gear. You can score the Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light Kit for $55.59 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a 21% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It also the second lowest total we have ever tracked. This kit includes the 14-inch ring light, white and orange light filters, a smartphone holder, universal adapter, wireless shutter remote, tripod, a carrying bag, and more. The aluminum alloy hardware is joined by the dimmable 5500K LED ring light and a hot shoe adapter compatible with most DSLR cams to make for a great little at-home content creation setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If you’re just looking for a casual ring light setup or are just getting into content creation for the first time, it might be worth considering a simple and more affordable option. This 10-inch ring light setup goes for just $12 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries solid ratings from over 19,000 Amazon customers. It doesn’t come with all of the bells and whistles, but you will get the light along with a mini tripod and smartphone holder. 

Green screens, lighting rigs, backdrop supports, camera tripods, and more are all on sale in today’s Gold Box. The deals start from $25 with 4+ star ratings across the board so you can outfit your home production studio with some solid discounts today. 

More on the Neewer RL-12 Ring Light Kit:

Kit includes: (1)14″ Outer diameter 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61 inches/155 Centimeters Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Tripod Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Adapter with US Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder

