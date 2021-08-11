Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, Thunderspace, Birdie for Twitter, more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s iPhone sale with up to $449 off 11/Pro/Max models and everything else waiting for you in our Apple deal hub, we are now ready to collect all of this morning’s app deals into one handy list for you. Highlights include tiles like Severed, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, Birdie for Twitter, Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Photo Shine Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Video Collage Editor, Effects: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Birdie for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG): $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50, RAGE 2 $10, Diablo III Eternal $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: StockOrbit: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Virtual Backgrounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Power Reverse Image Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TreeHole Adventure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $12)

More on Severed:

** Winner of Apple Design Award 2017 ** ** Apple iPad Game of the Year 2016 ** Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!