Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, Thunderspace, Birdie for Twitter, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s iPhone sale with up to $449 off 11/Pro/Max models and everything else waiting for you in our Apple deal hub, we are now ready to collect all of this morning’s app deals into one handy list for you. Highlights include tiles like Severed, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, Birdie for Twitter, Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Photo Shine Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Video Collage Editor, Effects: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Birdie for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG): $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50, RAGE 2 $10, Diablo III Eternal $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: StockOrbit: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Virtual Backgrounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Power Reverse Image Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TreeHole Adventure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $12)

More on Severed:

** Winner of Apple Design Award 2017 **

** Apple iPad Game of the Year 2016 **

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NEOGEO’s Mini Console Pro Player Pack sees 20% di...
eBay’s back to school refurb sale takes $209 off ...
Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50,...
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal combo upgrades your iPhoneogra...
Family-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cookers drop ...
Rockport’s Back to Office Flash Sale takes up to ...
Save 50% on this highly-rated 3.7-qt. Chefman TurboFry ...
Samsung official Qi chargers and power banks now up to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $100

NEOGEO’s Mini Console Pro Player Pack sees 20% discount at Amazon to $80

$80 Learn More
Save now

eBay’s back to school refurb sale takes $209 off latest iPad Air, Switch Lite at $143, more

Extra 20% off Learn More
Reg. $70

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50, RAGE 2 $10, Diablo III Eternal $30, more

$50 Learn More
Reg. $119

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal combo upgrades your iPhoneography kit from $75 (Reg. $119)

$75 Learn More
Reg. $140

Family-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cookers drop to $100 at Amazon today

$100 Learn More
40% off

Rockport’s Back to Office Flash Sale takes up to 40% off loafers, dress shoes, more

from $25 Learn More
50% off

Save 50% on this highly-rated 3.7-qt. Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer at $30 shipped

$30 Learn More