Dell’s 11th Gen i5 + GTX 1660 Super desktop starts your PC gaming journey at $450 off

Dell is offering its XPS Desktop with 2.6GHz i5/8GB/512GB for $649.99 shipped with the code DBDTXPSAFF8 at checkout. Down from its $1,100 list price, today’s deal saves you 41% and is a match for our last mention, though this model features more storage and a newer processor. This desktop delivers an 11th Gen i5 processor and GTX 1660 Super graphics card provide ample power for both gaming and content creation alike. This is perfect for 1080p gaming and video or photo editing, making it a well-rounded machine. Plus, it’s upgradeable so you can swap out the CPU or GPU for more power in the future, as well as add extra storage or RAM as needed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, since you’re saving quite a bit with today’s lead deal, why not put some of that cash to use? Well, since you’re only getting 512GB of storage here, adding an extra 1TB gives you plenty of room for additional games, updates, media, and more. Crucial’s 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive is available on Amazon for $110, which uses just a fraction of your savings.

However, those who are Apple fans and on tighter budgets will want to heavily consider the latest M1 Mac mini. It’s available at Amazon lows right now from $600, though opting for the previous-generation Intel Mac mini allows you to save even more as it starts at $499.

More about the Dell XPS Desktop:

Stay in the flow with a new 11th Gen Intel® Core processor-powered XPS desktop that handles your creative projects with ease, like editing photos and videos, so they’re ready to share in a flash. Immerse yourself in your favorite show, the latest popular game, or a new creative project – and never think twice about your PC’s ability to keep up. Designed with you in mind, 11th Gen InteI® Core desktop processors give you the performance you’ve always wanted, for everything you do.

