eBay’s back to school refurb sale takes $209 off latest iPad Air, Switch Lite at $143, more

Today, eBay is launching a new extra 20% off back to school sale on a selection of certified refurbished gear. Ranging from some of the latest Apple gear to first-party PS5 and Xbox Series X accessories to Nintendo Switch and more, you’ll find some of the best values of the year on a collection of tech ahead of the fall semester. Just apply code SAVE20FORBTS at checkout in order to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board, and you’re looking at 90-day warranties on most of the gear. Head below for all of our top picks.

eBay launches 20% off cert. refurb sale

Headlining is the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $539.99 in Sky Blue via VIPOutlet’s eBay storefront. Typically selling for $749, today’s offer amounts to $209 in savings, is $110 under the ongoing Amazon discount, and the best price to date. Centered around a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, it’s powered by new A14 Bionic processor. Even better, Touch ID has finally made a grand return in the power button to pair with USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

Another notable offer from the sale is discounting the Nintendo Switch Lite down to $143.20 via VIPOutlet’s eBay storefront. Normally fetching $199, you’re looking at a particularly rare discount on the portable console and the best offer of the year. For comparison, you’d pay $170 through Nintendo’s official shop for a refurbished model. Switch Lite delivers access to the entire catalog of Nintendo’s latest titles including Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing, and Mario Odyssey, but in a more compact and portable design than the larger hybrid model. Its 5.5-inch touchscreen pairs with integrated controls and comes in a variety of colorful designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other eBay back to school discounts:

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

