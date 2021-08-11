LEGO AT-AT sees rare discount to $141, plus Baby Yoda at new low of $64, more from $11

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker for $140.85 shipped. Typically fetching $160, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date at Amazon that comes within $1 of our previous mention. As one of the largest Star Wars kits of 2020, this LEGO AT-AT stacks up to 1,267 pieces and stands over 13-inches tall. Included alongside the Imperial Walker itself, you’re getting six minifigures highlighted by Luke Skywalker, two Snowtroopers, and more. If the idea of this year’s rumored massive $800 AT-AT is going to be out of your budget, going with the minifigure-scale model is a great way to bring a classic to your collection. We found it to be “an almost perfect recreation” of the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $11.

Another notable offer today is that Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars The Child set (aka Grogu) for $63.99. Down form $80, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 20% in savings while also beating our previous mention by $2. Stacking up to 1,073 pieces, this set measures up to over 7-inches tall to assemble the galaxy’s most beloved Jedi in training, Grogu. Complete with posable ears and a knob from the Razer Crest, this set is a must-have for fans of The Mandalorian. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO Star Wars deals:

As eye-catching as all of today’s discounts are, they don’t really hold a candle to the sheer size and collectibility of the LEGO’s 7,500-piece UCS Millennium Falcon that’s also on sale. Seeing a rare price cut at $50 off, you can bring home the largest Star Wars set to date at the best price of the year. Then make sure to check out all of our reviews of the new summer LEGO sets right here.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT features:

Relive the Battle of Hoth and other classic Star Wars trilogy scenes with this AT-AT (75288) LEGO building kit for kids! Different sections of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up for easy play, and it has spring-loaded shooters, plus a speeder bike inside. Fans will also love authentic details such as a winch to pull up Luke and his thermal detonator element.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

