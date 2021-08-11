NEOGEO’s Mini Console Pro Player Pack sees 20% discount at Amazon to $80

-
Reg. $100 $80

Amazon is offering the NEOGEO Mini Console Pro Player Pack (USA Version) for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal comes within $10 of the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Included with the NEOGEO Mini Console is 40 “masterpiece” games including King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, Samurai Showdown, and more. There’s a built-in 3.5-inch LCD display alongside joysticks and controls to play stand-alone, but you’ll also find an HDMI cable to hook up to a TV with two control pads to enjoy multiplayer games on a larger screen. This is a great way to bring back fun memories from the original NEOGEO arcade machines in something the size of the palm of your hand. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds of happy at-home gamers. Head below for more.

While today’s lead deal is the best bundled price for two controllers and a NEOGEO, it’s also a bit high if you’re just wanting this mini arcade. You can pick up just the NEOGEO Mini Console for $60 by itself, which is a bit easier to handle if you’re just using this as a display in your gaming setup or for the occasional arcade session.

More of a console gamer? Well, today’s latest game deals just went live with discounts on things like RAGE 2, Diablo III Eternal, and much more. Justin has an expansive list of sales lined up for various consoles, so be sure to give it a look to learn more.

More on the NEOGEO Mini Console Pro Player Pack:

  • Includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on NEOGEO platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and much more!
  • Contains the mini console with its own built-in 3.5″ LCD screen, joystick and controls, and two PAD controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.
  • Arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous NEOGEO arcade machines.

