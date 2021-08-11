Razer’s flagship BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard sees rare discount to $195.50 (Save $35)

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $195.50 shipped. Typically fetching $230, you’re still looking at one of the first notable discounts alongside $35 in savings and the lowest price in months. Delivering one of Razer’s most capable battlestation upgrades, its BlackWidow V3 Pro arrives with a wireless design over Bluetooth or HyperSpeed connectivity that pairs with USB-C charging. But then as for the actual typing experience, you’ll find its Green Mechanical switches which are paired with Chroma RGB lighting and a metal top plate to deliver about as flagship of a gaming accessory as you’ll find. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more professional-leaning features found above, going with the Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard at $106 is a great alternative to score you much of the same experience. There’s still the same Green switches at the center of the experience, alongside a magnetic wrist rest and much of the same Chroma RGB lighting. While you will be missing out on some of the dedicated media controls and more premium design, the added savings will surely make for a notable trade-off.

Speaking of other upgrades for the workstation, Razer’s Iskur Gaming Chair has received a notable price cut for only the second time. Having dropped to a new low, you can grab the ergonomic seat for $424 right now, down from its usual $499 price tag. That’s of course alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide this week, too.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

