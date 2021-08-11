Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt lets you access your home in six ways from $130

Today only, Woot is offering the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi Bridge at $149.99 Prime shipped. Opt instead for the non Wi-Fi model at $129.99 to save some cash. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $199 and $179 respectively, today’s deal comes within $11 of our last mention to mark one of the best prices of 2021. This smart home upgrade features the ability to unlock your door in six various ways: touch and go 360-degree fingerprint ID, anti-peep keypad, smartphone, auto unlock, shake to open, and a mechanical key. The digital keys available here allow you to easily share an “ekey” with friends or family who only need temporary access to your home, as well. Plus, with Alexa and Assistant voice control in tow, there’s plenty to love about this smart lock. You just need a screwdriver to install it, as well, making it a job all can tackle. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Just looking for a deadbolt upgrade? Well, this AmazonBasics Deadbolt is a great option. Coming in at $11 Prime shipped, it’s a killer deal for those wanting to give their front door a bit of an upgrade. It’s fairly difficult to find another smart lock in this price point, so opting for a standard model is about your only option if you’re looking to save some cash.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, you’ll want to make sure that your home’s wireless network is up to snuff. Just a few minutes ago, we found NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 hybrid system at a low of $410. This is $90 off, and not only will it save you up to $120 per year from your ISP, but also deliver Wi-Fi 6 speeds throughout your home.

More on the Ultraloq Smart Lock:

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Lock, unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with WiFi Bridge included. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time.

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket.

