CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset falls to new low of $160 with Dolby Atmos in tow

Amazon now offers the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset for $159.99 shipped in both Carbon and Pearl styles. Typically fetching $180, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut since launching last fall and a new all-time low. Delivering immersive 7.1-channel surround sound to your gaming setup over Bluetooth, the headset’s pair of 50mm drivers power the experience alongside Dolby Atmos support for even more capable audio fidelity. That premium feature set carries over to the build, which leverages lightweight, machined aluminum and memory foam ear pads for a comfortable design. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you can live without the premium design found above, going with CORSAIR’s Void RGB Elite Wireless Headset at $85. It ditches the Bluetooth connectivity, but will still let you cut the cord with a 2.4GHz USB audio receiver. Just don’t expect the sound quality to be as immersive as on the lead deal. Plus, over 7,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’re in the market for a new upgrade to your console setup, particularly on the Xbox side of things, we’re willing to bet that Bluetooth will do the trick for your next headset. Over in our review roundup, you’ll find some of the best options on the market, aside from the CORSAIR Virtuoso that is, for upgrading your setup with wireless audio.

CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Headset features:

Experience uncompromising sound quality and immersive 7.1 surround Sound with a matched pair of precisely tuned 50 millimeter high-density neodymium speaker drivers, delivering a frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz – double that of typical gaming headsets. Long-lasting Comfort to wear all day with Premium Memory foam ear pads that conform to the shape of your head and a lightweight pillow-soft headband.

