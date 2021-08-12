Govee’s #1 new-release Wi-Fi Smart Plugs fall to $17 Prime shipped at Amazon

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, this is a $10 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this specific listing. Having recently launched, it’s already reached #1 new-release status at Amazon. You’ll find that it’s compatible with Alexa and Assistant voice commands, meaning you can tie it into existing smart home automations. You’ll be able to also schedule the plugs to turn on and off as well as group them to control the plugs together. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug without energy monitoring? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazonsaving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Don’t forget about the TP-Link Gold Box sale that we’re tracking right now. It’s only happening through midnight, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings while it’s still live. There’s a plethora of smart home gear and Wi-Fi routers in our roundup, so be sure to give Justin’s post a look and find all the ways you can save.

More on the Govee Wi-Fi Smart Plug:

  • More Stable Connectivity: Use Govee Home App to access the Smart Plug via WiFi and Bluetooth, enjoy powerful control and convenient features with mini plug control all your home appliances and devices anywhere & anytime, even when outside the house.
  • Effortless Voice Control: Simply say a few words to Alexa or Google Home for true hands-free control of your smart outlets, meaning more time resting on the sofa, gaming and watching movies, and focusing on family and friends.
  • Scheduling & Group Controller: Create customized schedules to power your electronic appliances on/off automatically for helping save energy and money. And with a single tough of one button, you can manage multiple smart plugs simultaneously.

