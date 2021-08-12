Add the Instant air frying lid to your multi-cooker rig at an Amazon all-time low of $62

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid for $62.10 shipped. Regularly $79, this one has gone for as much $90 this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Do you have one of those Instant Pot models from a couple years back without an air frying mode? This add-on will bring that functionality to the table, extending your initial investment even longer into the future. It is compatible with the following “6-quart Instant Pot models: Lux, Duo, Duo Nova, Duo Plus, Viva, Nova Plus, Ultra.” This one also ships with a multi-level air fryer basket as well as a dehydrating and broiling tray to bring that delicious golden crispy texture to your multi-cooker rig. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if that’s still too pricey for your needs, it might be worth taking a look at the dedicated air fryer deal we spotted this morning. Chefman’s 8-quart model is now up to $90 off and comes in at slightly below today’s Instant Pot air fryer lid deal. You’ll be adding another appliance to your kitchen arsenal as opposed to expanding one you already have, but it is less out of pocket and you can even just score this Chefman 2-Quart TurboFry at $35 and call it a day.

And you’ll find even more kitchen offers and household essential deals waiting in our home goods hub as well. Alongside this convertible sofa deal and Flexispot’s Comhar motorized standing desk, we have solid price drops on glass food storage, this Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, and this highly-rated dish rack. Just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cooker if you’re still looking to join the one-pot revolution.

More on the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid:

The Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is not compatible with the following models: Smart Wi-Fi 60, Smart Bluetooth, Duo Evo Plus 6, Duo Evo Plus 60, Duo SV 60 or Max 60.

Turn your instant pot into an air fryer: With one quick switch, unlock a whole new set of cooking techniques that allow you to crisp food right in your IP with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

Easy to use: The detachable air fryer lid for Instant Pot is easy to handle and store, and features simple controls to get you cooking fast

Advanced safety: Overheat protection, automatic shutoff and more

Air Fryer Accessories: The multi-level air fryer basket with dehydrating and broiling tray is designed for optimal air flow; The protective pad is great for storage and countertop use

