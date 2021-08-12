Add the Instant air frying lid to your multi-cooker rig at an Amazon all-time low of $62

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $90 $62

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid for $62.10 shipped. Regularly $79, this one has gone for as much $90 this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Do you have one of those Instant Pot models from a couple years back without an air frying mode? This add-on will bring that functionality to the table, extending your initial investment even longer into the future. It is compatible with the following “6-quart Instant Pot models: Lux, Duo, Duo Nova, Duo Plus, Viva, Nova Plus, Ultra.” This one also ships with a multi-level air fryer basket as well as a dehydrating and broiling tray to bring that delicious golden crispy texture to your multi-cooker rig. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now if that’s still too pricey for your needs, it might be worth taking a look at the dedicated air fryer deal we spotted this morning. Chefman’s 8-quart model is now up to $90 off and comes in at slightly below today’s Instant Pot air fryer lid deal. You’ll be adding another appliance to your kitchen arsenal as opposed to expanding one you already have, but it is less out of pocket and you can even just score this Chefman 2-Quart TurboFry at $35 and call it a day. 

And you’ll find even more kitchen offers and household essential deals waiting in our home goods hub as well. Alongside this  convertible sofa deal and Flexispot’s Comhar motorized standing desk, we have solid price drops on glass food storage, this Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, and this highly-rated dish rack. Just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cooker if you’re still looking to join the one-pot revolution. 

More on the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid:

  • The Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is not compatible with the following models: Smart Wi-Fi 60, Smart Bluetooth, Duo Evo Plus 6, Duo Evo Plus 60, Duo SV 60 or Max 60.
  • Turn your instant pot into an air fryer: With one quick switch, unlock a whole new set of cooking techniques that allow you to crisp food right in your IP with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid
  • Easy to use: The detachable air fryer lid for Instant Pot is easy to handle and store, and features simple controls to get you cooking fast
  • Advanced safety: Overheat protection, automatic shutoff and more
  • Air Fryer Accessories: The multi-level air fryer basket with dehydrating and broiling tray is designed for optimal air flow; The protective pad is great for storage and countertop use

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Roborock S5 MAX vacuums and mops your home with LiDAR m...
Create some stylish storage with this 3-tier metal roll...
Score this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Ba...
CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset falls to ne...
Amazon’s extensive 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set ...
Flexispot’s Comhar motorized standing desk elevat...
Monoprice’s 5.1-Ch. Theater Speakers and Subwoofe...
Automatically skip commercials with Tablo OTA DVRs on s...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $140

Family-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cookers drop to $100 at Amazon today

$100 Learn More
Reg. $170 new

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer drops to $105 today (Refurb, $170 new)

$105 Learn More
Reg. $150

Chefman’s XL 8-qt. Air Fryer now up to $90 off for today only at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More
Reg. $550

Roborock S5 MAX vacuums and mops your home with LiDAR mapping at $379.50 ($170+ off)

$379.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Create some stylish storage with this 3-tier metal rolling cart at $25.50 (All-time low, Reg. $30)

$25.50 Learn More

Two new 38- and 34-inch curved LG UltraWide monitors arrive with 96W USB-C, more

Save 30%

Score this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band for just $5.50

$5.50 Learn More

Forza Horizon 5’s map is absolutely massive with 11 different ecosystems, and I’m ready for it