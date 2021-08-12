MyProtein back to school sale offers 45% off everything: Whey powder, apparel, more

MyProtein has now kicked off a wide-ranging back to school sale. Its latest sitewide event takes 45% off of everything the brand sales with free shipping in orders of $49 or more. Simply use code DROP45 at checkout to redeem the special price and you’ll also notice some free gifts up for the taking in the cart as well. This is a perfect chance to stock up on your MyProtein essentials, including its popular Impact Whey and much more. Head below for more details and a closer look at the MyProtein back to school sale. 

MyProtein back to school sale:

While the code above will work on just about everything sidewide, one notable and quite rare deal we spotted is on the MyProtein Pro The Whey. This is the brand’s premium whey blend that typically sells for $45 on the 30-serving containers. However, with the code above, you’ll knock that total down to $27.49 shipped or 45% off the going rate. This blend contains even more protein per serving at 25-grams alongside 3-grams of leucine and and over 5-grams of “naturally-occurring glutamine in every serving.” That’s on top of just 1-gram of fat and a 4+ star rating from hundreds. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the MyProtein back to school sale with today’s promotion code in hand to knock 45% off all of your favorites to stock up for the rest of the summer and beyond. 

Check out the new new collapsible water bottle with a mini flashlight from Gentleman’s Hardware, then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for more discounts to bolster your workout routine. Highlights there include Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at $12, this offer on Renpho’s Cordless Deep Tissue Massager, and this Apple Health-ready smart scale, just to name a few. Today’s Apple Watch deals from $110 might also be a solid option for tracking your workouts. 

More on MyProtein The Whey: 

THE Whey is our premium protein blend, boasting 25g of protein, 3g of leucine, and over 5g of naturally-occurring glutamine in every serving. This protein blend contains less than 2g of carbohydrates and under 1g of fat — making it the ideal fuel for your workouts without derailing your diet. THE Whey has been created using expert filtration systems and the finest ingredients, designed to provide the fuel your muscles need to grow.

