Ready to upgrade your gaming PC? Newegg has RTX 3070 Ti + 3080 Ti desktops up to $400 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Legend Gaming PC with 3.8GHz i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $3,199.99 shipped. This is a $400 discount from its normal going rate and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for a 3080 Ti desktop, with our last mention being $3,800, though it did include a Ryzen 9 processor. You’ll get a 10th Generation i7 processor here that’s unlocked and ready to be overclocked. Alongside that is 32GB of CORSAIR Vengeance RGB PRO 3600MHz RAM and a 1TB Intel 670p NVMe SSD. This all combines to deliver a higher-tier gaming experience without having to fight scalpers or stock shortages. Rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more PC gaming deals.

Also available as part of Newegg’s ShellShocker Deals of the Day, the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC is also discounted today. Sporting a 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti, this desktop can be had for $2,099.99 shipped. That’s $200 off and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a 3070 Ti desktop, outside of a mention at $1,800 which had an i5, not an i7. In the end, this is a fantastic gaming machine if you’re on a tighter budget. The 3070 Ti is great for 1440p gaming and you’re still netting the same i7 processor, just with 16GB of RAM instead of 32GB. Regardless of which you choose, either computer here will be a fantastic upgrade from older hardware. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to use some of your savings to pick up EVGA’s XR1 USB HDMI capture card. Not only does this unique capture card have a physical volume dial, but it also allows you to bring HDMI camera feeds or console gameplay into your new desktop, as both models above would be perfect for streaming games. It’s currently at an Amazon low of $81.50, making today a great time to invest in your streaming career.

More on the ABS Legend Gaming PC:

Get battle-ready performance, immersive experiences, and seamless gameplay with this ABS Gladiator Gaming PC. It uses Intel Core i7-10700K processor and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card to power through the latest AAA titles with smooth visuals and faster frame rates. A mid tower case delivers optimized cooling while the tempered glass front and side panel gives a fantastic view of the internals bathed in RGB lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!