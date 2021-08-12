Save 40% on smart reusable Rocketbook Fusion Notebooks, deals from $22 Prime shipped

-
Office SupplieswootRocketbook
Reg. $37 $22

Today only, Woot is offering the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook in scarlet red for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $37 on Amazon, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low as well. This is a 42-page book with seven page styles “for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas.” That might not sound like a lot, but you can just wipe the pages blank and start fresh with a damp cloth after beaming everything to the cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email, and more) via the iOS or Android companion app. It also ships with a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth with a 4+ star rating from over 33,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

This Rocketbook add-on pen/pencil holder at just $6 might be worth taking a look at. But if you’re not sold on the smart notebook here, one of the 240-page Amazon Basics Classic Lined Notebook might do the trick. This one sells for just over $8.50 Prime shipped and features that vintage-style appeal with an elastic closure, inner pocket, and “archival-quality pages made from acid-free paper.” Rated 4+ stars from over 28,000 Amazon customers. 

If all of this notebook talk has you thinking about back to school deals, there are plenty more where this came from. From apparel to tech and more, you’ll find a giant selection of BTS promotions to take advantage of right here alongside these ongoing back to school supply deals from just $0.50. Swing by our Apple deal hub for some deep price drops on just about anything you might need for the next semester. 

More on the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook:

The Rocketbook Fusion is designed for every classroom, office, and personal mission. The Fusion is a reusable pen and paper notebook with seven different page templates that connect to your favorite cloud services. 42 futuristic pages are packed with calendars, to-do lists, and notetaking layouts. And of course the Fusion is made with patented reusable Core technology. The synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a Pilot FriXion pen, then magically wipe clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again!

