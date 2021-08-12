Save 56% on Sony’s EXTRA BASS True Wireless earbuds at new low of $56.50

-
HeadphonesSonyeBay
Save 56% $56.50
Sony True Wireless WF-XB700 Earbuds 

Electronic Express (99.3% positive feedback) via eBay is offering Sony’s WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds for $56.79 when you apply coupon code SAVE20FORBTS at checkout. Normally fetching $128, though currently marked down to $63 on Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at a whopping 56% off. Centered on Sony’s powerful EXTRA BASS sound, these wireless earbuds are sure to provide music you can move. The casing is IPX4 waterproof, so they’re perfect for workouts, and with up to 9-hours of battery life, you can keep the tunes going all day long. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

Don’t mind shopping off the beaten path? While these TOZO earbuds don’t carry the same branding as our lead deal, but they’re considerably more affordable at $34 shipped on Amazon. Plus, these rugged little doo-dads are IPX8 waterproof, and ready to take on up to a meter of water for 30-minutes. You’ll also find Bluetooth 5.0 and on-ear touch controls rounding out the notable features here. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 143,000 customers.

Though for an even greater listening experience, you’ll need to check out these Bose ANC QuietComfort earbuds at low of $251. While certainly more on the pricey side, these hi-fi buds pack active noise cancellation and IPX4 wtaer resistance, so you can lose yourself in your music whether at the gym or on-the-go.

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds feature:

Enjoy deep punchy EXTRA BASS sound in a truly wireless headphone The WF-XB700 truly wireless headphones keep you going with up to 18 hours of battery life plus quick charging 1 The Ergonomic Tri-hold structure provides a secure fit and the IPX4 design gives you long-lasting sound through rain and sweat

