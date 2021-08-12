Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: PushFit Pro, Battle Chasers, Icewind Dale, more

It’s Thursday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw Apple Watch deals dropping as low as $110 alongside the new 11-inch white Magic Keyboard and everything else in our Apple deal hub, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include PushFit Pro, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Icewind Dale, Syntronik, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Time Warp – Camera: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WealthPlus Net Worth: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SampleTank: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39, Axiom Verge 2 $18, Eastward $22.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Photo Shine Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Video Collage Editor, Effects: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Birdie for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG): $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on PushFit Pro:

PushFit Pro is a simplistic push-up counter and tracker. PushFit Pro allows you to workout at home, at the gym, or anywhere! Start your workout by placing your device on the ground under your chest. As you do push-ups, the proximity sensor in your device will automatically count and record your push-up reps. PushFit Pro allows you to visualize workout history and patterns with graphs and calendars.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!