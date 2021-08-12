Travis Matthew celebrates National Golf Month with 25% off select styles + free shipping

25% off from $9

Travis Matthew celebrates National Golf Month with 25% off select styles including popular polos, pullovers, shorts, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Look stylish on and off the course with the Dogwood Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $64 and originally sold for $85. It’s a style that will be worn for years to come and the lightweight material is perfect for warm weather. The stretch-infused material is nice for your golf swing and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Travis Matthew customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Travis Matthew and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Travis Matthew include:

Finally, be sure to check out Foot Locker’s new markdowns that are up to 50% off including Nike, adidas, and more.

