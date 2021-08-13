Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger on sale from $29

Daily Steals is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $28.99 shipped when code DSMAG has been applied at checkout. Also available for $1 more at Woot with faster Prime shipping. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices yet on the first-party accessory alongside 26% in savings and the second-best discount to date that comes within $1 of the all-time low. MagSafe launched last fall as arguably the most defining feature of the iPhone 12 series devices with the ability to recharge your handset at 15W without having to plug in a cable. Magnetically snapping to the back of your smartphone, it provides all of the perks of a cable without the inconvenience of being tethered to the charger. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $17. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Speaking of Anker and MagSafe, we just got a first look at the brand’s new 2-in-1 PowerWave stand. Now available for pre-order, the accessory sports a MagSafe-compatible 7.5W mount on the top alongside a secondary 5W pad below for topping off AirPods and the like. Get all of the details on the new Anker PowerWave 2-in-1 Stand Lite in our launch coverage.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

