Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game room for $313.50 (Reg. $400)

-
Apps GamesWalmartArcade1Up
Reg. $400 $340

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet for $339.83 $313.62 shipped. Regularly $400, today’s deal is more than $60 off the going rate, nearly $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. As you might know from our announcement coverage, this is a 4-foot tall cabinet with a matching riser, classic-style marquee art, and a 17-inch color LCD display. Alongside the on-board arcade controls, this one houses four classic games: Ms. Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian. A brilliant addition to just about any game room, it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 400 Walmart customers. More details below. 

Save some cash and score a nearly as epic Ms. Pac-Man machine with the Arcade1Up Countercade model. This one sports an 8-inch display with four packed in games for under $200 shipped. Alongside the 4+ star rating here, this one stands about 20-inches tall and is a great lower-cost alternative that’s nearly as conversation-worthy as today’s lead deal. 

Then go dive into some of our other Arcade1Up coverage including the upcoming retro Simpsons cabinet, the new 4-player TMNT and X-Men machines, and this 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy model. You’ll also want to check out these deals on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles as well. 

More on the Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet:

Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in a home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family game room, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Power up that nostalgia (no matter what your age), as you guide Ms.PAC-MAN through those infamous mazes while evading BLINKY, PINKY, INKY, and SUE. And when you’re ready for a change of pace, also included is PAC-MANIA, PAC-MAN PLUS, and GALAXIAN.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Arcade1Up

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Android app deals of the day: Football Manager 202...
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch,...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: PushFit Pro, Ba...
Eldritch Horror, Fairy Tale Inn, Trouble, many other bo...
Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39,...
Robot vacuum deals up to $105 off: Shark, Anker RoboVac...
August Nintendo Indie World Showcase starts now with 20...
NEOGEO’s Mini Console Pro Player Pack sees 20% di...
Show More Comments

Related

July’s best LEGO Ideas include a PAC-MAN kinetic sculpture, Spartan Helmet, more

Reg. $130+

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles starting at $100 (Reg. up to $150)

$100+ Learn More

Arcade1Up’s new 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets launch this fall, pre-order now

$500+ off

Sony’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Smart Google TV at $1,098 ($500+ off), more from $530

$530+ Learn More
Reg. $100

Add 4TB of storage to your setup with the best price yet on WD’s My Book Hard Drive at $79

$79 Learn More
47% off

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets from just over $12 Prime shipped (47% off)

$12+ Learn More
Reg. $30

Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger on sale from $29

$29 Learn More
Save now

Skip Samsung’s new folding phones and save $400 on Motorola’s razr 5G instead

$400 off Learn More