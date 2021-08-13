Bosch’s 4.5-inch angle grinder with paddle switch hits new low at $50 (Save 50%)

Today only, Woot is offering the Bosch 4.5-inch X-LOCK Ergonomic Angle Grinder with Paddle Switch for $49.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $100 list price at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price by $19. This angle grinder packs Bosch’s uniquely engineered X-LOCK mount and snap-on wheel change that’s up to “five times faster” than its competitors. Since the wheel change is done with a snap, that means there’s no tools required which is part of what makes it faster. The 10A motor spins at up to 11,000 RPM and the multi-grip paddle switch gives increased comfort and ergonomics while providing ample control. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

While you’re saving $50 with today’s deal, it only costs $2 to pick up a spare cutting wheel. Designed to be used with the X-LOCK system, this cutting wheel can be used for grinding or abrading just about any metal. You can pick up a few of these wheels while still leaving plenty of cash in your pocket with today’s savings.

Don’t forget to swing by our new DIY tools guide. We’ve already got a few discounts in there today for you to browse through, including a 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set at $13.50 and Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack for $9.

More on the Bosch Angle Grinder:

  • ERGONOMIC, POWERFUL GRINDER DESIGN: engineered with the X-LOCK mount, a narrow grip zone and light weight but with pro power
  • X-LOCK WHEEL CHANGE: features snap-on mounting and grinder lever wheel release for change-out that’s up to five times faster
  • TOOL-FREE DISC SWAP: the wheel mounts properly without the need for a spanner wrench or flange nuts for no losable parts

