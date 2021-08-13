This $3.50 ice cream scoop won’t freeze and makes it easy to serve your favorite cold dessert

Home Goods
$3.50

Amazon is offering the HIC Antifreeze Ice Cream Scoop for $3.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this scoop normally goes for up to $9 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This scoop uses the heat of your hand to help easily serve ice cream without having to let it defrost all the way. There’s built-in antifreeze self-defrosting fluid inside of the handle to help transfer the heat from your hand to the ice cream. Made from aluminum, you’ll have to hand wash this only, so do keep that in mind. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 happy customers. Head below for more.

Honestly, one look at Amazon’s search results for ice cream scoops will show just how great of a deal this is. Normally, you’d pay around $10 for an ice cream scoop, so you should absolutely add this to your kitchen while it’s at such a low price.

Don’t forget that the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel is now $8.50 Prime shipped. That’s up to 35% off its normal going rate, so you’ll want to catch this deal while it’s also at one of the best prices at Amazon. This unique pizza cutter wheel will let you slice up pies like a pro, so this is another great way to upgrade your kitchen cutlery kit.

More on the HIC Ice Cream Scoop:

  • HIC’s Antifreeze Ice Cream Scoop for serving all types of ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, sorbet, Italian ice and other frozen treats
  • Fully sealed handle contains non-toxic, self-defrosting fluid; makes scooping and serving easier; keeps frozen treats from sticking
  • Easily scoops even the hardest ice cream for less hand strain; no more bent serving spoons

