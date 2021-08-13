Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Eggggg, House of Da Vinci 2, Slayaway Camp, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Happy Friday folks! This is your end-of-week edition of our daily Mac and iOS app deal roundup. Just be sure to scope out some of today’s hottest Apple deals including the official MagSafe charger and these $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 6 models from $299. As for today’s apps, highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Eggggg, The House of Da Vinci 2, Slayaway Camp, Mystery of Fortune 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mystery of Fortune 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Widget Quotes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WordPack: Word Cloud Generator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $20, Paper Mario Origami King $37, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Time Warp – Camera: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WealthPlus Net Worth: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SampleTank: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Syntronik: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Eggggg:

One of the greatest games from 2016 just got a massive overhaul and is looking better than ever. Higher frame rates, higher resolution, more polish, cloud saves, and best of all: The extra tricky Midnight Snack-levels are now included for free. Buy it once, and get the game for iOS, Apple TV and Mac – and your progress is synced across all platforms!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $...
Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game r...
Best Android app deals of the day: Football Manager 202...
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch,...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: PushFit Pro, Ba...
Eldritch Horror, Fairy Tale Inn, Trouble, many other bo...
Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39,...
August Nintendo Indie World Showcase starts now with 20...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack plunges to $9 Prime shipped (40% off, New low)

$9 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $20, Paper Mario Origami King $37, more

$20 Learn More
Save $49

Apple’s latest iPad Mini hits lowest price in months at $49 off on Amazon

$350 Learn More
Save now

Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts comedies, sci-fi flicks, and more

$5 Learn More
$225 off

Roborock’s robo vacs and mops up to $225 off for today only, with deals from $310

$310+ Learn More
Save $20

Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking drops to $80 (Save $20), more

$80 Learn More
30% off

TOMS Friends and Famliy Event offers 30% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more from $30

from $30 Learn More