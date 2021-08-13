Slice those pies like a pro, Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel now $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

Shop & Co. (100% positive feedback in 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one has sold for between $10 and $13 or more at Amazon this year. Today’s deal is up to 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Start slicing your pies “like a pro” so all of the toppings don’t fall off before you even get to taste it. Kitchy fits in the palm of your hand and features a blade guard to protect your fingers when in use and in the cupboard/drawer. Alongside a “100% money back guarantee,” this handy pizza wheel cutter breaks down into three pieces so you can throw it in the dishwasher and ensure it’s completely free of food residue when it’s done. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now if the unique form-factor on the Kitchy isn’t getting you interested, there are more affordable pizza wheel cutters out there. The Zulay Kitchen Large Pizza Cutter Wheel carries a 4+ star rating from over 450 Amazon customers and sells for $6 Prime shipped. There’s nothing overly unique here, just a solid stainless steel blade to make slicing through the pie a much more stress-free experience. 

Other kitchen deals we have spotted today include Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets, one of the best prices of the year on Chefman’s stainless steel XL 8-quart air fryer, and this stainless steel Best Buy brand toaster oven for just $20. Head over to our home goods guide for even more like this Amazon Purell sale, the Divano Roma’s Madison Sofa, and OtterBox’s outdoor adventure-ready Venture cooler

More on the Kitchy Pizza Cutter:

  • SLICE ANY PIZZA LIKE A PRO – This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza.
  • SUPER SHARP AND FITS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

