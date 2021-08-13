LG 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with wireless sub now $180 ($100 off) + more

As part of its 3-day anniversary sale, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System for $179.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $280, this is a $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the included 6-inch wireless subwoofer for booming bass, you’re looking at a 300-watt audio system with a Dolby digital; decoder, Toslink and USB inputs, as well as an included (optional) wall bracket. This one also has Bluetooth streaming built-in so you can beam your tunes to the new living room audio system when you’re not using it to watch Netflix and the like. Rated 4+ stars from thousands of Best Buy customers. More deals and details deals below.

A great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal is the TCL Alto 6 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar for $80 shipped at Amazon. This one carries solid ratings from over 4,100 Amazon customers and also provides Bluetooth streaming to your entertainment center. Just don’t expect the bass to be as epic on this rig.

You’ll want to head over to Best Buy’s soundbar anniversary sale page for even more options on a number of systems starting from $100 shipped. Many of which are also available directly on its eBay storefront as well.

The same goes for our home theater deal hub where you’ll find a host of entertainment center upgrades on sale including Monoprice’s 5.1-Channel Theater Speakers, this 200-inch 1080p portable projector at a new all-time low, and this morning’s 4K TV roundup featuring huge savings on LG, Samsung, and more starting from $530 shipped.

More on the LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System:

Add booming audio to your home theater with this LG Electronics 2.1-channel 300W speaker kit. The lightweight carbon diaphragm reduces distortion for clean, crisp audio, while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings for optimal quality. This LG Electronics 2.1-channel 300W speaker kit comes with a wireless subwoofer for intense bass.

