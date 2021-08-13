LG 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with wireless sub now $180 ($100 off) + more

-
eBay Daily DealsHome TheaterLG
$100 off $180

As part of its 3-day anniversary sale, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System for $179.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $280, this is a $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the included 6-inch wireless subwoofer for booming bass, you’re looking at a 300-watt audio system with a Dolby digital; decoder, Toslink and USB inputs, as well as an included (optional) wall bracket. This one also has Bluetooth streaming built-in so you can beam your tunes to the new living room audio system when you’re not using it to watch Netflix and the like. Rated 4+ stars from thousands of Best Buy customers. More deals and details deals below. 

A great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal is the TCL Alto 6 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar for $80 shipped at Amazon. This one carries solid ratings from over 4,100 Amazon customers and also provides Bluetooth streaming to your entertainment center. Just don’t expect the bass to be as epic on this rig. 

You’ll want to head over to Best Buy’s soundbar anniversary sale page for even more options on a number of systems starting from $100 shipped. Many of which are also available directly on its eBay storefront as well. 

The same goes for our home theater deal hub where you’ll find a host of entertainment center upgrades on sale including Monoprice’s 5.1-Channel Theater Speakers, this 200-inch 1080p portable projector at a new all-time low, and this morning’s 4K TV roundup featuring huge savings on LG, Samsung, and more starting from $530 shipped

More on the LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System:

Add booming audio to your home theater with this LG Electronics 2.1-channel 300W speaker kit. The lightweight carbon diaphragm reduces distortion for clean, crisp audio, while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings for optimal quality. This LG Electronics 2.1-channel 300W speaker kit comes with a wireless subwoofer for intense bass.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Home Theater

LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Chefman’s stainless steel XL 8-quart air fryer n...
Sony’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Smart Google TV at $1...
Just $55 scores you this 200-inch 1080p portable projec...
Two new 38- and 34-inch curved LG UltraWide monitors ar...
Monoprice’s 5.1-Ch. Theater Speakers and Subwoofe...
Automatically skip commercials with Tablo OTA DVRs on s...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to $142 off LG gamin...
Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds see first discount of the...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $3,800

Score Samsung’s 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with a $500 Amazon credit + more

$600 credit Learn More
Reg. $100+

Monoprice’s 5.1-Ch. Theater Speakers and Subwoofer starts from $73 shipped (Reg. $100+)

From $73 Learn More
$500 off

4K TV price drops from $1,200: LG, Sony, OLEDs, Android, more

$1,098+ Learn More
20% off

Hyperkin’s Admiral N64 Bluetooth Controller is perfect for vintage gamers down at $32

$32 Learn More
60% off

Columbia Web Specials takes up to 60% off popular styles: Jackets, t-shirts, more

from $10 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 13, 2021 –Best Buy anniversary Apple sale, MagSafe Charger, more

20% off

Amazon Purell hand sanitizer sale from $12.50: Portable aloe moisturizer, 4-packs, more

$12.50+ Learn More
50% off

This pneumatic sit/stand desk upgrades your home office at 50% off, now $149.50

$149.50 Learn More