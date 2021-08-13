Magazine back to school sale from under $5/yr.: Nat Geo Kids, GQ, Astronomy, much more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a back to school magazine sale with some solid price drops on loads of the most popular titles including some for the young ones like National Geographic Kids. The deals start from under $5 per year with free shipping across the board, no sales tax, and zero auto-renewals to worry about like you would on Amazon. The deals aren’t just for the kids though, you’ll also find titles like Golf Digest, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Astronomy, GQ, Esquire, and much more. Head below for even more details. 

While there are plenty of solid deals for the parents this weekend, one standout here is National Geographic Kids at $14.95 per year. This one fetches as much as $30 a year at Amazon, or $20 with auto-renewals, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Created especially for ages six and up, it features “an award-winning combination of photos, facts, and fun.” Topics include ”animals, science, technology, archaeology, geography, and pop culture, plus jokes, games, activities in every issue.”

But be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s back to school magazine sale. On top of the titles we mentioned above, you’ll also find deals on Sports Illustrated Kids alongside others for the youngsters as well. 

Just keep in mind, the mid-week deals we featured a couple days back are still live with some particularly notable (and even lower) prices on Men’s Health and Architectural Digest. But, otherwise, the back to school sale is your best bet. 

Then go lock down your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies right here and dive into our new August 2021 Reading List

More on National Geographic Kids:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC KIDS is a fact-filled, fast-paced magazine created especially for ages 6 and up. With an award-winning combination of photos, facts, and fun, NG KIDS has captivated its more than one million readers for over 35 years. Articles and departments entertain and inspire readers to learn about their world with amazing information about animals, science, technology, archaeology, geography, and pop culture, plus jokes, games, activities in every issue.

