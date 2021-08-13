Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM play sets, add-ons, more up to 30% off with deals from $19

Amazon is now offering up to 25% off Osmo educational kits and games with deals. The deals start from under $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings from thousands on most of the popular STEM-based learning play sets. This is a great opportunity to grab one of the starter kits for iPad or Amazon’s Fire tablets at up to 25% off, but you’ll also find a host of add-ons to expand the experience for kids and families that have already jumped in to the Osmo eco-system previously. Head below for some of our top picks from today’s Osmo Amazon sale.

Osmo Amazon sale:

(Update 8.13 12:05p.m.): We have now spotted a number of new Osmo learning kit deals (found below) at Amazon and as part of the Best Buy 3-day anniversary sale.

Another way to get the kids away from the TV in a fun and rewarding way is with some LEGO kits. The upcoming 5,509-piece Camp Nou football stadium might be a bit of a whole family project, but we are tracking a host of building kits starting from just $16 including LEGO’s Nintendo crossover and more with up to 28% in savings right here.

More on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: 7 games included – 2 family friendly games. Solve equations to get past bothersome bugs & collect all of the honey in the garden, 20+ levels (Math Buzz).

Build words with letters & collect creatures as a team by matching descriptions, exploring 40+ levels (Lettertopia)! Arrange puzzle pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton),

