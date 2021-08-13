OtterBox’s Venture 25-qt. cooler keeps ice for 10 days at $115 (Reg. $145+), more

-
Home GoodsOtterBoxA4C
$115

A4C is offering a selection of OtterBox coolers at up to 50% off with code OTTER50 at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. Our favorite is the Venture Series 25-quart DeYoung Salt Version at $114.98. With a list price of $280, this cooler goes for $196 direct at OtterBox right now and $145 at Costco if you have a membership. This cooler features a 25-quart capacity, ridgid handles, tough latches, anti-slide feet, and a 2-inch refrigeration-grade foam core. All of that allows you to keep ice up to 10 days before it fully melts, which means you can finish out an entire vacation before it’s time to change the ice. OtterBox coolers are well-rated at Amazon. Shop the other discounts right here, and don’t forget to apply the coupon code OTTER50 at checkout.

On a tighter budget? The Igloo Polar 120-quart Cooler is available on Amazon for $88. That’s right, it’s 120-quart and $27 below today’s lead deal. Sure, you’ll lose out on ice holding, with the Igloo option here only lasting five days instead of 10, but in the end, if that’ll work for you, the savings could offset the drawbacks.

Don’t forget that Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets are currently on sale. Pricing starts at $12 and there’s up to 47% in savings to be had. These containers are water-tight and would be perfect for placing in your new cooler, allowing you to transport food and more without worrying that it’ll create a mess.

More on the OtterBox Venture Cooler:

  • Designed in Colorado, made in the good ol’ USA
  • Capacity: inside capacity is exactly 25 quarts
  • Mounting system: attach accessories for every adventure
  • Tough latches: lock in contents, keep critters out and drop down out of the way

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

OtterBox

A4C

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Roborock’s robo vacs and mops up to $225 off for ...
Chefman’s stainless steel XL 8-quart air fryer n...
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets from just ove...
Save up to 55% on Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel ...
Go green with 25% off SF Bay compostable coffee pods fr...
Beat the heat with Coleman’s family-sized 100-qua...
Defend your car and garage with four wall protectors at...
Roborock S5 MAX vacuums and mops your home with LiDAR m...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Beat the heat with Coleman’s family-sized 100-quart ice chest at new low of $81.50

$81.50 Learn More

Sun Joe $171 induction electric pressure washer blasts away grime, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Eggggg, House of Da Vinci 2, Slayaway Camp, more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack plunges to $9 Prime shipped (40% off, New low)

$9 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $20, Paper Mario Origami King $37, more

$20 Learn More
Save $49

Apple’s latest iPad Mini hits lowest price in months at $49 off on Amazon

$350 Learn More
Save now

Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts comedies, sci-fi flicks, and more

$5 Learn More
$225 off

Roborock’s robo vacs and mops up to $225 off for today only, with deals from $310

$310+ Learn More