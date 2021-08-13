OtterBox’s Venture 25-qt. cooler keeps ice for 10 days at $115 (Reg. $145+), more

A4C is offering a selection of OtterBox coolers at up to 50% off with code OTTER50 at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. Our favorite is the Venture Series 25-quart DeYoung Salt Version at $114.98. With a list price of $280, this cooler goes for $196 direct at OtterBox right now and $145 at Costco if you have a membership. This cooler features a 25-quart capacity, ridgid handles, tough latches, anti-slide feet, and a 2-inch refrigeration-grade foam core. All of that allows you to keep ice up to 10 days before it fully melts, which means you can finish out an entire vacation before it’s time to change the ice. OtterBox coolers are well-rated at Amazon. Shop the other discounts right here, and don’t forget to apply the coupon code OTTER50 at checkout.

On a tighter budget? The Igloo Polar 120-quart Cooler is available on Amazon for $88. That’s right, it’s 120-quart and $27 below today’s lead deal. Sure, you’ll lose out on ice holding, with the Igloo option here only lasting five days instead of 10, but in the end, if that’ll work for you, the savings could offset the drawbacks.

Don’t forget that Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets are currently on sale. Pricing starts at $12 and there’s up to 47% in savings to be had. These containers are water-tight and would be perfect for placing in your new cooler, allowing you to transport food and more without worrying that it’ll create a mess.

More on the OtterBox Venture Cooler:

Designed in Colorado, made in the good ol’ USA

Capacity: inside capacity is exactly 25 quarts

Mounting system: attach accessories for every adventure

Tough latches: lock in contents, keep critters out and drop down out of the way

