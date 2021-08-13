Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets from just over $12 Prime shipped (47% off)

Amazon is now offering the 9-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $12.28 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $16 and up to $23 or so, this is as much as 47% in savings and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the 12-piece set at $15.13, down $1 from our previous mention and well under the $20+ price tag. Perfect for leftovers and the like, these containers are also great for taking lunches and snacks on-the-go with a bento box-style design. Ready for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer, they also feature splatter-resistant ventilation, “100% leak-proof lids,” and a 4+ star rating from over 9,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable options for less than today’s featured deal with the solid ratings and bento box-style design, but it might be worth a taking a look at this Glad set. It includes five containers with lids for just under $3.50 Prime shipped. they clearly aren’t as robust, but they will get the job done for even less.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more essentials and kitchen deals including Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel bottles from $13, theseSF Bay compostable coffee pods, the Instant air frying lid, and this highly-rated 24-piece glass food storage container set at $34. You’ll also find Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker matching the 2021 low at $99 shipped.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Set:

Rubbermaid Brilliance 100% leak-proof food storage containers feature BPA-free Tritan lids and bases with 360-degree clarity; airtight seal and secure latches prevent spills and leaks and help keep food fresh and secure

Perfect for a variety of occasions and events—like lunches, snacks, meal prep, parties, holidays, and more

Crystal-clear containers are clear like glass so you can always see what’s inside, but are light and easy to carry; stain-resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new, and resists odors

Built-in vents under latches allow splatter-resistant microwaving with the lid on

