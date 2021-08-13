Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets from just over $12 Prime shipped (47% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRubbermaid
47% off $12+

Amazon is now offering the 9-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $12.28 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $16 and up to $23 or so, this is as much as 47% in savings and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the 12-piece set at $15.13, down $1 from our previous mention and well under the $20+ price tag. Perfect for leftovers and the like, these containers are also great for taking lunches and snacks on-the-go with a bento box-style design. Ready for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer, they also feature splatter-resistant ventilation, “100% leak-proof lids,” and a 4+ star rating from over 9,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many comparable options for less than today’s featured deal with the solid ratings and bento box-style design, but it might be worth a taking a look at this Glad set. It includes five containers with lids for just under $3.50 Prime shipped. they clearly aren’t as robust, but they will get the job done for even less.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more essentials and kitchen deals including Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel bottles from $13, theseSF Bay compostable coffee pods, the Instant air frying lid, and this highly-rated 24-piece glass food storage container set at $34. You’ll also find Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker matching the 2021 low at $99 shipped. 

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Set:

  • Rubbermaid Brilliance 100% leak-proof food storage containers feature BPA-free Tritan lids and bases with 360-degree clarity; airtight seal and secure latches prevent spills and leaks and help keep food fresh and secure
  • Perfect for a variety of occasions and events—like lunches, snacks, meal prep, parties, holidays, and more
  • Crystal-clear containers are clear like glass so you can always see what’s inside, but are light and easy to carry; stain-resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new, and resists odors
  • Built-in vents under latches allow splatter-resistant microwaving with the lid on

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rubbermaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Skip Samsung’s new folding phones and save $400 o...
Save up to 55% on Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel ...
Go green with 25% off SF Bay compostable coffee pods fr...
Just $55 scores you this 200-inch 1080p portable projec...
Govee’s #1 new-release Wi-Fi Smart Plugs fall to ...
Beat the heat with Coleman’s family-sized 100-qua...
Defend your car and garage with four wall protectors at...
Roborock S5 MAX vacuums and mops your home with LiDAR m...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

This highly-rated dish rack is the ideal space-saver at low of $18 (Save 36%)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $40+

This highly-rated 24-piece glass food storage container set just fell under $34 (Reg. $40+)

Under $34 Learn More
Reg. $30

Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger on sale from $29

$29 Learn More
Save now

Skip Samsung’s new folding phones and save $400 on Motorola’s razr 5G instead

$400 off Learn More
Reg. $400

Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game room for $313.50 (Reg. $400)

$340 Learn More
50% off

Joe’s New Balance updates your workout wear with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off

+ extra 20% off Learn More
Weekend only

Best Buy launches 3-day anniversary sale with latest Apple gear, smart TVs, more

Save now Learn More
55% off

Save up to 55% on Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel bottles from $13

From $13 Learn More