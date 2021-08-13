Sennheiser noise cancelling Momentum 2 Earbuds + fabric charging case at $220 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds for $219.98 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $300, this is a solid $80 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also within $20 of the Amazon all-time low and the second best-price we have tracked there. Alongside the built-in noise cancellation so you can “switch off your surroundings” and focus on your content, they sport a full frequency response range and customizable touchpad controls on both buds. They also ship with a nice fabric-wrapped charging case that provides up to 28-hours of wireless playback. “With its ergonomic and lightweight design, you can experience unbeatable sound in unbelievable comfort when lounging in front of the TV or while strolling through the city.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

If you’re not sold on the German engineering and fabric-wrapped case above, save a ton and go with the Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds. They sell for $80 on Amazon where they carry a 4+ star rating from over 440 Amazon customers. These earbuds also feature built-in noise cancellation features as well as up to 35-hours of wireless runtime with the included charging case.

But if its Apple’s wireless buds you’re after, we have deals on those too. Alongside this morning’s Best Buy AirPods Max offer, we are also still tracking AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases on sale from $114 right here. Hit up our headphone guide for even more notable price drops including the first discount of the year on the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds.

More on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds:

Listen to music while on the move with these black Sennheiser MOMENTUM true wireless 2 earbuds. The noise-isolating fit reduces ambient sounds, while the rechargeable battery and charging case support up to 28 hours of music playback. These Sennheiser MOMENTUM true wireless 2 earbuds feature a splash-resistant design, making them ideal for all-day wear.

