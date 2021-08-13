Grab a stainless steel Best Buy brand toaster oven today for just $20 shipped (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-slice Toaster Oven for $19.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $40, this is a solid 50% price drop on the highly-rated Best Buy exclusive and the lowest price we can find. This is easily one of the lowest-listed options out there right now from a trusted brand, and at the price of a few decent lattes, it is certainly worth consideration. A wonderful option when it’s too much work to get the oven heated up, this thing can bake, broil, and toast just about anything you can fit in there. Speaking of which, the included dual rack system can support up to two 9-inch mini pizzas, for example, while you’ll also find a built-in timer, adjustable temperature control, and a slide-out crumb tray for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $20 and under toaster oven section will highlight just how notable today’s lead deal is. You’ll be lucky to even find a decent toaster oven cover for much less than $20, never mind an entire highly-rated cooker. It might not be the most modern option out there, but at this price it should at least be on your radar.

While we are upgrading the kitchen, check out today’s offers on Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets and Chefman’s stainless steel XL 8-quart air fryer. We also have some great deals available on Roborock’s robo vacs and mops, this OtterBox Venture cooler, and Divano Roma’s Madison Sofa, among many others right here.

More on the Insignia 4-slice Toaster Oven:

Prepare your favorite meals with the Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven. Its spacious design lets you fit large items, including pizzas up to 9″. With three cooking functions, toast, bake, and broil, you can prepare meat, vegetables, bread, and other foods. This toaster oven’s versatile design makes cooking your favorite recipes easy. Three cooking modes let you prepare meat, vegetables, bread, and other foods. Broil provides high, top-down heat to quickly cook food. Bake mode uses the upper and lower heating elements to heat food evenly.

