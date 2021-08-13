Take 50% off these Adidas backpacks from $25 just in time for the new semester

Amazon is offering Adidas’ Originals National Backpack for $25 shipped. Normally fetching $50, this massive 50% cut is the largest we’ve ever tracked and matches the Amazon all-time low. Simple, classic, the Originals National backpack from Adidas sports an iconic look with plenty of room for your everyday commute. Inside you’ll find a lined 15.4-inch laptop sleeve as well as a spacious main compartment for all your notes, workout gear, and more. There’s also a smaller front pocket which is perfect for chargers and the like, so you can keep your life organized no matter where it takes you. Over 1,300 customers have left this with an average of 4.6/5 stars. We’re tracking even more Adidas back-to-school deals below the jump, so head on down for more deals up to 27% off.

Other notable Adidas backpack deals:

If you’re headed back to campus, or looking to enjoy the warm weather before summer’s up, kicking back in this highly-rated hammock for $17 could be the perfect way to use your savings today. It’s big enough to hold you and a friend, with tree-friendly straps to help you enjoy every ounce of fresh air while the weather stays warm.

Adidas Originals National Backpack features:

100% Polyester 600d, 100% Polyester Spu

Imported

100% Man Made lining

Zipper closure

18″ shoulder drop

Clean with damp cloth as necessary

Spacious main compartment with zippered organization pocket.

