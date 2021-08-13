Take 50% off these Adidas backpacks from $25 just in time for the new semester

-
Amazonmac accessoriesAdidas
50% off $25

Amazon is offering Adidas’ Originals National Backpack for $25 shipped. Normally fetching $50, this massive 50% cut is the largest we’ve ever tracked and matches the Amazon all-time low. Simple, classic, the Originals National backpack from Adidas sports an iconic look with plenty of room for your everyday commute. Inside you’ll find a lined 15.4-inch laptop sleeve as well as a spacious main compartment for all your notes, workout gear, and more. There’s also a smaller front pocket which is perfect for chargers and the like, so you can keep your life organized no matter where it takes you. Over 1,300 customers have left this with an average of 4.6/5 stars. We’re tracking even more Adidas back-to-school deals below the jump, so head on down for more deals up to 27% off.

Other notable Adidas backpack deals:

If you’re headed back to campus, or looking to enjoy the warm weather before summer’s up, kicking back in this highly-rated hammock for $17 could be the perfect way to use your savings today. It’s big enough to hold you and a friend, with tree-friendly straps to help you enjoy every ounce of fresh air while the weather stays warm.

Adidas Originals National Backpack features:

  • 100% Polyester 600d, 100% Polyester Spu
  • Imported
  • 100% Man Made lining
  • Zipper closure
  • 18″ shoulder drop
  • Clean with damp cloth as necessary
  • Spacious main compartment with zippered organization pocket.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Adidas

About the Author

Kick back in this highly-rated two-person hammock for u...
Microsoft’s Bluetooth mouse + keyboard combo fall...
Take on a hurricane with this #1 best-selling oil lante...
Your summer smile deserves one more touch-up: AuraGlow ...
This $3.50 ice cream scoop won’t freeze and makes...
Anker’s all-new PowerPort III 65W GaN II Charger ...
Woot discounts Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo smart spea...
Slice those pies like a pro, Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $55

Amazon offers adidas Kantan Backpack for $30.50 shipped (Reg $55), more

$30.50 Learn More

Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, Oakley, Herschel, more

LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber review: UCS-quality in a more affordable package

30% off

Kick back in this highly-rated two-person hammock for under $17 (30% off)

$17 Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s Bluetooth mouse + keyboard combo falls to new low at $36 (Reg. up to $50)

$36 Learn More
50% off

Take on a hurricane with this #1 best-selling oil lantern for just $7.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

$7.50 Learn More
Expand your library

VUDU heads into the weekend with nearly 200 movies discounted to just $5 each

$5 each Learn More
Reg. $49

Your summer smile deserves one more touch-up: AuraGlow Whitening Kit now $23.50 (55% off)

$23.50 Learn More