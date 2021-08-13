Woot discounts Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo smart speakers from $15, today only

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of previous-generation Amazon Echo devices priced from $15 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our favorite discount is the 3rd Generation Echo Dot for $24.99. Originally $50, it goes for $35 at Amazon right now and today’s deal is a match for the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. The Echo Dot is perfect for placing in various areas of your household, from bathrooms to kitchens, bedrooms, and anywhere else. It features far-field voice recognition for smart home commands, and the build-in speaker even lets you listen to music or audiobooks with ease. Alexa is in full tow here, allowing you to leverage routines and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1 million happy customers. Head below for more.

While the Echo Dot above doesn’t have a built-in ZigBee hub, there are other Echo units on sale today that do. Should you also pick up one of those, then we recommend grabbing the Cree Connected LED bulb on Amazon for just $6. Of course, there’s always this smart plug at just $9. It doesn’t require a ZigBee hub, either, as it connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

On the topic of other smart home gear, be sure to check out our dedicated guide. There, you’ll find things like smart LED strips, RGB table lamps, multi-pack plugs, and more. While you’re there, consider giving Google’s Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking a look since it’s on sale for $80.

More on the Amazon Echo Dot:

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

