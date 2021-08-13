LEGO’s new 2021 Star Wars sets on sale for first time: Imperial Shuttle $59, more from $17

Zavvi is now ending the week by launching a new 15% off LEGO Star Wars sale, discounting a collection of new 2021 builds alongside some other creations from a galaxy far, far away that have yet to go on sale. Shipping adds another $5. Our top pick is the LEGO Imperial Shuttle for $59.49. Typically fetching $70, this set just launched back in March and arrives at a new all-time low following its very first discount. Stacking up to 660 pieces, this build out of Return of the Jedi assembles an Imperial Shuttle that stands over 10 inches tall and 14 inches wide. Complete with three minifigures, the set includes Luke, Darth Vader, and an Imperial Officer. Despite it being a downsized model, we found that it still offers plenty of value in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other highlights in Zavvi’s LEGO Star Wars sale:

As eye-catching as all of today’s discounts are, they don’t really hold a candle to the sheer size and collectibility of the LEGO’s 7,500-piece UCS Millennium Falcon that’s also on sale. Seeing a rare price cut at $50 off, you can bring home the largest Star Wars set to date at the best price of the year. Then make sure to check out all of our reviews of the new summer LEGO sets right here.

LEGO Imperial Shuttle features:

Build a LEGO brick version of the elegant Imperial Shuttle and play out scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this action-packed building toy for kids (75302). Includes 3 LEGO minifigures – Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, both with a lightsaber, and an Imperial Officer with a blaster pistol, plus a handcuffs accessory element – for fun, creative play. The Imperial Shuttle features an opening minifigure cockpit, opening main compartment with space for 2 LEGO minifigures, foldable wings for flight and landing mode, plus 2 stud shooters.

