Add Cosco’s Smartfold Portable Workbench to your garage or office at $191 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Cosco Smartfold Portable Workbench/Desk for $190.86 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by 5-7 days. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. If your garage is in need of a new workbench or the office could use an industrial-looking desk, this offering is certainly worth a look. It boasts a portable design that allows you to easily roll it from one place to another and can be folded when not in use. The frame is comprised of steel and the hardwood shelf up top can support 350 pounds of weight. Once you’ve found the perfect place to park it, the casters can be locked into place. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Amazon’s 40-inch Multipurpose Foldable Desk at $56. It also folds down when not in use, but doesn’t wield an industrial design with such robust build quality. With more than 400 shoppers having left a rating so far, the dust has settled with a respectable 4.7/5 star rating.

When it comes to desk deals, we’ve got several for you to pick from. Examples include this Aukey RGB offering at $80, a pneumatic sit/stand solution for $149.50, and even Flexispot’s Comhar motorized standing desk at $360. And if you want to add some seating to your office, Divano Roma’s Madison Sofa is down to $258 alongside this convertible sofa for just $124.50 shipped.

Cosco Smartfold Portable Workbench/Desk features:

  • Portable – Take this workbench on wheels anywhere the work is
  • Compact – Easily folds in seconds for compact storage and transportation
  • Heavy Duty – Made from steel, it has a weight capacity of 350 lbs on the Hardwood top shelf
  • Two Locking Casters – Keep it in place while you work
  • Versatile – Great for many types of projects, with ample working space (Hardwood top is 52″ x 24″)

