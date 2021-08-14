Make your dentist happy: Philips’ Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush is now $110 (Reg. $150)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
Reg. $150 $110

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $109.95 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who struggles to brush for the recommended two minutes per night, then this toothbrush is a great solution for you. There’s a built-in quadpacer that helps you know when to focus on a different part of your mouth every 30 seconds, so you end up brushing for a full two minutes. Plus, there are multiple intensities and modes to choose from for a customized feel and clean. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 4-pack of 150-count Plackers to clean between your teeth. Sporting a twin-line design, this flosser traps debris from between your teeth and easily pulls it out. At just $14.50 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

Don’t forget about the AuraGlow Whitening Kit, which is currently down to $23.50. This 55% discount from its normal going rate allows you to have whiter teeth in as little as one treatment, helping aide your new toothbrush in maintaining your pearly whites.

More on the Philips Sonicare Toothbrush:

  • Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard
  • Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head Replacement reminder
  • Personalize your brushing experience with 3 intensities and 3 modes: Clean, White and Gum Care
  • 2 minute timer with quadpacer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Philips

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar hits Amazon low at $330 to ...
Wrap the latest iPad Air in this highly-rated case for ...
Add Cosco’s Smartfold Portable Workbench to your ...
At $15 Prime shipped, this Apple Health-ready smart sca...
Take 50% off these Adidas backpacks from $25 just in ti...
Kick back in this highly-rated two-person hammock for u...
Microsoft’s Bluetooth mouse + keyboard combo fall...
Take on a hurricane with this #1 best-selling oil lante...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200

Oral-B’s $200 Genius X Electric Toothbrush with AI coaching now $137 at Amazon

$137+ Learn More

Sun Joe’s $145 48V electric chainsaw preps your yard for cooler weather, more in New Green Deals

Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard lets you cruise the town + listen to tunes at $130, more in New Green Deals

Amazon low

At $15 Prime shipped, this Apple Health-ready smart scale is hard to beat (All-time low)

$15 Learn More

LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber review: UCS-quality in a more affordable package

50% off

Take 50% off these Adidas backpacks from $25 just in time for the new semester

$25 Learn More
30% off

Kick back in this highly-rated two-person hammock for under $17 (30% off)

$17 Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s Bluetooth mouse + keyboard combo falls to new low at $36 (Reg. up to $50)

$36 Learn More