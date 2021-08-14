Make your dentist happy: Philips’ Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush is now $110 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $109.95 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who struggles to brush for the recommended two minutes per night, then this toothbrush is a great solution for you. There’s a built-in quadpacer that helps you know when to focus on a different part of your mouth every 30 seconds, so you end up brushing for a full two minutes. Plus, there are multiple intensities and modes to choose from for a customized feel and clean. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 4-pack of 150-count Plackers to clean between your teeth. Sporting a twin-line design, this flosser traps debris from between your teeth and easily pulls it out. At just $14.50 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

Don’t forget about the AuraGlow Whitening Kit, which is currently down to $23.50. This 55% discount from its normal going rate allows you to have whiter teeth in as little as one treatment, helping aide your new toothbrush in maintaining your pearly whites.

More on the Philips Sonicare Toothbrush:

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head Replacement reminder

Personalize your brushing experience with 3 intensities and 3 modes: Clean, White and Gum Care

2 minute timer with quadpacer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!