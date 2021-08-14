Westinghouse portable power stations run your off-grid campsite from $129, today only

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Westinghouse iGen Portable Batteries from $129 shipped. Our favorite is the iGen1000s Portable Power Station at $899. For comparison, it has a list price of $999 and today’s deal marks a new low. This portable power station delivers a 1008Wh battery with 1500W continuous and 3000W peak power delivery. You’ll find an LED display that shows you how much battery charge is left and six total AC outlets for powering your different gear. For charging devices, there are two USB-C ports, dual USB-A, and then two more QuickCharge USB-A. This all combines to provide you with a portable power station that’s capable of running your entire campsite. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $38 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

Buying today’s deal to prepare for power outages? Consider adding this #1 best-selling oil lantern to your emergency preparedness kit at $7.50 Prime shipped. That’s a massive 50% off its normal goin grate, and it’ll allow you to enjoy some illumination at home when the lights go out.

More on the Westinghouse iGen1000s Portable Power Station:

The Westinghouse iGen1000s Portable Power Station provides 1008-Watt hours of power with 1500 continuous and 3000 peak watts to handle your portable power needs. Maintenance-free with a lithium-ion battery, the iGen1000s produces no noise and no fumes for safe use indoors or outdoors. This power station is solar panel capable for environmentally friendly charging wherever you are. With a convenient carrying handle and a noiseless lithium-ion battery, this power station is great for camping, road trips, tailgating, or festivals where you need convenient portable power. The control panel features six USB outlets, six household outlets, a car cigarette lighter port, and a 12V DC port. The iGen1000s is fully featured with an LCD display and built-in safety features. With real-time feedback on the LCD display, it provides convenient updates at a glance and peace of mind with safety warnings. The Westinghouse iGen1000s is the portable power station you can trust wherever you need on-the-go power.

