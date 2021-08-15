Take up to 33% off Bentgo lunch boxes for the whole family starting at $12

-
AmazonHome GoodsBentgo
33% off From $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is discounting an array of Bentgo Bento-Style Lunchboxes up to 33% off. Our top pick today is the Bentgo Kids 5-compartment Unicorn Lunch Box for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally fetching $28, you can save 28% today and mark a new all-time low on this rare discount. Designed for kids ages three to seven, this adorable to-go box offers five compartments for your child’s lunch, snacks, and even a small pocket for dipping sauce. Ready for adventure, this Bentgo box has rounded rubber corners and two leak-proof latches to prevent dings, spills, and other messes. Over 18,000 satisfied parents have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. But it’s not just kid’s meals we’re looking at today, so head below to explore all of today’s Bentgo lunch box savings.

More Bentgo deals:

Getting ready for the new semester? Whether it’s you or the kids who’re looking forward to starting a new year, everyone can get excited about these classic Adidas backpacks up to 50% off. Perfect for traversing campus, heading to the gym, and of course getting to class, these backpacks deliver that iconic Adidas style at a fraction of the usual cost, with bags starting at just $25 shipped.

Bentgo Kids 5-compartment lunch box features:

  • LUNCH IN STYLE: Bentgo Kids has upgraded America’s favorite children’s lunchbox with fun patterns that showcase your child’s personality
  • IDEAL PORTIONS FOR KIDS: 5 practical compartments portioned perfectly for a child’s appetite to encourage a healthy and balanced meal (recommended for ages 3-7)
  • LEAK-PROOF TECHNOLOGY: Keeps meals and snacks fresh and mess-free during transport – Designed with 2 kid-friendly latches that are easy for small hands to open and close
  • DROP-PROOF DESIGN: Made with durable, rubber-coated edges that protect the lunchbox when dropped

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bentgo

About the Author

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 foll...
Bring home a 4th Gen. Echo or Echo Dot up to 30% off, s...
Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBoo...
This $30 retro smartwatch boasts 28-day battery life, a...
LG’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar hits Amazon low at $330 to ...
Wrap the latest iPad Air in this highly-rated case for ...
Add Cosco’s Smartfold Portable Workbench to your ...
At $15 Prime shipped, this Apple Health-ready smart sca...
Show More Comments

Related

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Rare savings

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 following rare discount

$130 Learn More
30% off

Bring home a 4th Gen. Echo or Echo Dot up to 30% off, starting from $35 shipped

$35 Learn More
89% off

Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBooks starting at $2 (89% off)

From $2 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, more

Learn More
Amazon low

This $30 retro smartwatch boasts 28-day battery life, an always-on display, more (Amazon low)

$30 Learn More
Reg. up to $450

LG’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar hits Amazon low at $330 to upgrade your home theater (Reg. up to $450)

$330 Learn More
56% off

Wrap the latest iPad Air in this highly-rated case for just $4 Prime shipped (Save 56%, New low)

$4 Learn More