Take up to 33% off Bentgo lunch boxes for the whole family starting at $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is discounting an array of Bentgo Bento-Style Lunchboxes up to 33% off. Our top pick today is the Bentgo Kids 5-compartment Unicorn Lunch Box for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally fetching $28, you can save 28% today and mark a new all-time low on this rare discount. Designed for kids ages three to seven, this adorable to-go box offers five compartments for your child’s lunch, snacks, and even a small pocket for dipping sauce. Ready for adventure, this Bentgo box has rounded rubber corners and two leak-proof latches to prevent dings, spills, and other messes. Over 18,000 satisfied parents have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. But it’s not just kid’s meals we’re looking at today, so head below to explore all of today’s Bentgo lunch box savings.

More Bentgo deals:

Getting ready for the new semester? Whether it’s you or the kids who’re looking forward to starting a new year, everyone can get excited about these classic Adidas backpacks up to 50% off. Perfect for traversing campus, heading to the gym, and of course getting to class, these backpacks deliver that iconic Adidas style at a fraction of the usual cost, with bags starting at just $25 shipped.

Bentgo Kids 5-compartment lunch box features:

LUNCH IN STYLE: Bentgo Kids has upgraded America’s favorite children’s lunchbox with fun patterns that showcase your child’s personality

IDEAL PORTIONS FOR KIDS: 5 practical compartments portioned perfectly for a child’s appetite to encourage a healthy and balanced meal (recommended for ages 3-7)

LEAK-PROOF TECHNOLOGY: Keeps meals and snacks fresh and mess-free during transport – Designed with 2 kid-friendly latches that are easy for small hands to open and close

DROP-PROOF DESIGN: Made with durable, rubber-coated edges that protect the lunchbox when dropped

