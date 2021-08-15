Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBooks starting at $2 (89% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some major discounts on its selection of Kindle eBooks starting from $1.99, plus a few freebies for Prime customers. Our favorite of the bunch is William Gibson’s Neuromancer for $1.99. Physical copies of the book start at $9 on Amazon, so you can save up to 78% today and mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This breakthrough novel quickly set itself apart as a hallmark of speculative fiction, having won the Hugo, Nebula, and Philip K. Dick Awards. Following a prominent young data thief recovering from a job gone south, Neuromancer has been heralded as a genre-defining, revolutionary novel that “shimmers like chrome in a desert sun.” Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,800 readers. Head below to peruse all of today’s best eBook deals.

Other notable Kindle eBook deals:

On the prowl for even more summer reads and flicks? Head over to our media guide for all the latest and greatest deals on eBooks, 4K Blu-Rays, and digital film and TV deals too. Right now, for example, we’re tracking some great $5 blockbuster deals on VUDU, with classic movies like The Breakfast Club, The Blues Brothers, and more all down to just $5.

More on Neuromancer:

Case was the sharpest data-thief in the matrix—until he crossed the wrong people and they crippled his nervous system, banishing him from cyberspace. Now a mysterious new employer has recruited him for a last-chance run at an unthinkably powerful artificial intelligence. With a dead man riding shotgun and Molly, a mirror-eyed street-samurai, to watch his back, Case is ready for the adventure that upped the ante on an entire genre of fiction.

