Amazon offers Saucony’s performance crew socks for $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $16)

Amazon is currently offering the Saucony Men’s Multi-pack Mesh Ventilating Comfort Fit Performance Crew Socks for $10.36 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These socks were designed for added comfort with arch support and a highly-breathable design. This style can easily be paired with sneakers or boots alike and it even has a seamless construction to prevent irritation. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today.

However, if you’re looking for an ankle sock, the TANSTC Men’s 6-Piece Running Socks are currently marked down from $12 and regularly are priced at $19. Today’s rate is matched with the all-time low and this is a great option for workouts. The material is sweat-wicking and it has extra cushioning at the heel for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,500 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off hundreds of styles starting from just $15.

Saucony Comfort Fit Crew Socks features:

  • RunDry Moisture Management
  • Airmesh Venting Technology for advanced breathability​
  • Selective cushioning for added comfort​
  • Reinforced heel & toe for enhanced durability​, comfort toe seam to prevent irritation​, Content May Vary by Color
  • Arch support provides targeted compression for support & stability

