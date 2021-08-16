Take 50% off Emporio Armani’s Wear OS Smartwatch 3 down to $188 shipped

-
AmazonFitness TrackerEmporio Armani
50% off $188

Amazon now offers the Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 with Google Wear OS for $188 shipped. Stock is a little low right now, but more are on the way. This usually goes for upwards of $375, and today’s massive $187 discount marks the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Powered by Google’s Wear OS, the Armani Smartwatch 3 packs a myriad of features from heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking, to smart alerts and Assistant support, all in a sleek, gold-plated design. The swimproof design offers some additional versatility on the fitness side of things, and with Google Fit on board, you can keep track of your health journey with ease. Plus, you can set timers and schedules, answer calls, receive smartphone notifications, and control your music all from the touchscreen dial. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Though if you’re more interested in staying fit this season and beyond, Amazfit’s Band 5 is a far more affordable option for only $32. Here you’ll get even more in-depth health analytics from sleep tracking to blood oxygenation, alongside 11 different sport modes to help you play at your best. Other notable features include onboard Alexa, 15-day battery life, and 5ATM water resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

For $2 less, you could ditch the touchscreen display for Amazfit’s Neo Fitness retro smartwatch at just $30. Sporting a rugged, classic LCD display, you can still enjoy all of your favorite health-tracking features without any unnecessary distractions. And the 28-day battery life is nothing to scoff at either. But if you’d rather keep to something more modern, our fitness tracker guide is the place to start your search.

Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch 3 features:

  • Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhoneⓇ ¹ and Android Phones. Smartwatches built with wear OS by Google require a phone running Android OS 6.0+ or iOS 10+. supported features may vary between platforms
  • Heart rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS for Distance tracking, swimproof design
  • Now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more. Receive smartphone notifications and alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, customize your watch face, and Download third party apps with even more storage

