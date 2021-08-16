Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Donut County, Journey, Florence, Flower, more

It’s Monday morning and it’s now time to kick the work week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We caught some notable Apple hardware deals this morning including AirPods Pro along with a wide-ranging Satechi sitewide back to school event and these official Apple Watch Sport Loops, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection has some stellar titles too, including Donut County, Journey, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Florence, Flower, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flower: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $3 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Mystery of Fortune 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Widget Quotes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WordPack: Word Cloud Generator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Donut County:

Named 2018 iPhone Game of the Year by the Apple App Store team! Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole.

