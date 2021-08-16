Gold Box water bottle sale from under $5: Highly-rated options for the whole family up to 40% off

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off highly-rated Simple Modern water bottles, thermoses, backpacks, and more. One standout offer is the 22-ounce Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is the second-best price we have ever tracked on Amazon, within $1 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find at 32% off. This is a vacuum-insulated, double-walled bottle with a “leak-proof” straw lid and a BPA-free design. It will “fit in most cup holders,” according to Simply Modern, and features an Ombre Moonlight exterior alongside the ability to “keep your drink cold for hours.” Rated 4+ stars from over 33,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the vacuum insulation isn’t overly important for your needs, save some cash and take a look at the Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle with Chug Lid starting from $8 Prime shipped. This one also carries stellar ratings from over 27,000 Amazon customers. Even the 32-ounce option, which is much larger than our lead deal, sells for $9 Prime shipped.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s highly-rated Simple Modern deals at Amazon. The price drops start from under $5 and include pages worth water bottle options and designs, including some for the kids, as well as backpacks. This is great time to refresh your drinking vessels and more for the entire family.

Then, make sure you also check out the brand new Gentleman’s Hardware collapsible water bottle with a mini flashlight on it. Our complete coverage can be found right here.

More on the Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle:

Vacuum Insulated: Keep your drink cold for hours with the double-walled, insulated Summit water bottle.

Leak Proof Straw Lid: Our BPA-free Summit Straw Lid is leak-proof when the nozzle is in the closed position; US Patent Pending

Durable: Our Summit water bottles are coated in a durable finish.

