Get back-to-school ready with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 at low of $280 ($70 off)

Amazon is offering HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $279.99 shipped. This has been going for about $350 nowadays, with today’s $70 savings matching the all-time low. Centered on its 14-inch HD touchscreen, you can transform HP’s Chromebook X360 from a laptop into a tablet with a 360-degree hinge. Perfect for students, you’ll find Google’s Chrome OS here with a 1.1GHz Intel Celeron chip. There’s 4GB of onboard memory here, but through Google Drive, you can boost that up to 100GB for all of your files, photos, and more. Plus, the 14.5-hour battery life means it’s ready to take on a full day of classes or your commute to and from work without a problem. Rated 4.8/5 stars. See more options below.

Fine with a traditional laptop setup? Then check out HP’s Chromebook 14 down to $225. It doesn’t bring touchscreen capabilities to the table, but you can still enjoy full Chrome integration and a 180-degree hinge to lay the laptop flat, should the need arise. That’s alongside a 14-inch micro-edge display, 32GB of flash storage, and dual USB-C ports rounding out the hardware. Over 250 customers have left it a 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of Google, did you see the deal we found on the Wear OS Smartwatch 3 from Armani? Right now, you can take a massive $187 off this stylish wearable, and garner fitness tracking, smartphone notifications, and much more. Not to mention, the sleek Armani design adds a touch of elegance to any outfit, and for a full 50% off at that.

HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 features:

The performance you’ll applaud. The entertainment you’ll love: versatile Chromebook packed with performance features you want and long battery life so you can play, chat and create longer. Thin and light with four versatile modes: easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper. Google play store: the millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security.

