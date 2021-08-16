Roku’s new Express 4K+ is your one-stop guide to streaming freedom at low of $29

Amazon is offering the Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $29 shipped. Down from the usual $40 fare, these $10 savings are a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked just a few times before. Packing over 500,000 movies and shows across all the major streaming platforms, Roku’s new Express 4K+ is the perfect way to break away from traditional TV packages. We use a Roku for our streaming at home, and it’s been a breeze to use. You’ll garner up to 4K picture quality here, with support for HDR for even deeper colors and visuals. And the Roku voice remote means you can search, pause, turn on captions, and more with simple voice commands. Having already climbed to the #1 new release spot on Amazon, over 3,200 customers have left this with a 4.7/5 star rating, but you can hit up our launch coverage for more info. Head below for more options.

Don’t quite need 4K streaming for your movie nights? Then check out Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for $25. It doesn’t offer quite the same picture quality, but you can add hands-free Alexa to your home theater for $4 less. Plus, the fire stick is super compact, resting out of sight in one of your TV’s HDMI ports. You’ll find the same glowing reviews on this one as well, from over 184,000 satisfied shoppers.

Although, you can find a huge selection of Amazon Fire TV devices on sale from just $20 in this handy roundup. So whether you’re looking to upgrade with the 4K HDR Fire Cube, or boost your audio with the Nebula Soundbar, you’ll find all of that and more up to 43% off.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!