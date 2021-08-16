Slide a Tile Slim item tracker in your wallet for $5 less than AirTag, now $24 (Reg. $30) + more

Amazon is now offering the 2020 model Tile Slim item tracker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 20% off the going rate, matching he Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It is also now, for comparison’s sake, $5 under the price of Apple’s AirTag. This Tile Slim model comes in a sort of card-style form factor that’s great for your wallet, passport, a backpack, and much more. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, you can simply make use of the Tile app to locate your items within 200-feet or just ask a virtual assistant to do it. Then outside of the Bluetooth range, you can “use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 26,000 Amazon customers. More Tile deals below.

Amazon is also offering the 4-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth Trackers for $54.99 shipped. Down from the regular $70, this is $15 or 21% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best we can find. The feature set is mostly the same as the Slim model, but a smaller tab like form factor and a nice carabiner/keychain-ready punch hole int he top corner. Also rated 4+ stars from over 47,000 Amazon customers.

But if you have already jumped on the Apple AirTag wagon, you’ll want to check out some of our coverage of the many accessories and cases available for them. Spigen’s new AirFit card case is a highlight, but you’ll find recent releases from elago and Speck as well as a nice price drop on this affordable 4-pack at $1.50 each.

More on the Tile Slim:

FIND WALLETS, TABLETS & MORE — Easily put Slim in tight spaces like your wallet, passport case or luggage tag and use our free app on iOS or Android to find them. It’s also a great gift for your friends and family.

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Slim when it’s within 200 ft. or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. Tile works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.

