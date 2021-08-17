ASICS adds new markdowns up to 50% off just in time for back to school from $40

ASICS adds new items to its clearance section at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Boost your workouts with deals on running shoes, walking styles, apparel, accessories, and more. OneASICS Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the GEL-Cumulus 22 Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $120. Designed to go the distance these shoes are great for road, trail, or treadmill running. They’re highly breathable with a mesh upper and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. The slightly curved outsole also helps to push you forward and they’re rated 4.9/5 stars from ASICS customers. Looking for more deals? Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

