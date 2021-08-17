Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Door Kickers, Sketch Party TV, Tiny Calendar Pro, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside an ongoing deals on AirPods Pro, this morning saw a $199 price drop on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro models as well as an Amazon discount on its 1TB 11-inch iPad Pros with the M1 chip. But for now, it’s all about today’s most notable offers on games and apps including Door Kickers: Action Squad, Sky Guide, mySolar – Build your Planets, SketchParty TV, Tiny Calendar Pro, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: MealBoard – Meal Planner: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $1 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lumy: $5 (Reg. $6)

Today’s best game deals: Nier Ver.1.2 $40, Cyberpunk $10, Resident Evil Village $47, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flower: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on Door Kickers Action Squad:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Nier Ver.1.2 $40, Cyberp...
Remember the PlayStation Back Button? Add one to your c...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Donut County, J...
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/...
PlayStation 5 does have a secret web browsing experienc...
Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game r...
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch,...
Eldritch Horror, Fairy Tale Inn, Trouble, many other bo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Nier Ver.1.2 $40, Cyberpunk $10, Resident Evil Village $47, more

$40 Learn More
Reg. $30

Remember the PlayStation Back Button? Add one to your collection from $14 (Reg. $30)

$14+ Learn More
65% off

Nordstrom Rack’s North Face Sale takes up to 65% off jackets, vests, pants, more

from $22 Learn More

PNY announces XLR8 DDR5 RAM with 4800MHz speed and 16GB modules, available Q4 2021

Reg. $74+

WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD hits Amazon all-time low at $55 (Reg. $74+)

$55 Learn More
50% off

ASICS adds new markdowns up to 50% off just in time for back to school from $40

from $40 Learn More
$400+ off

Samsung’s 85-inch Google Assistant 4K Smart TV hits Amazon low at $1,798 ($400+ off), more

$1,798 Learn More
25% off

ULTRALOQ smart U-Bolt locks with smartphone control, Apple Watch support from $74 (25% off)

$74+ Learn More