Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Door Kickers, Sketch Party TV, Tiny Calendar Pro, more

It is now time for all of Tuesday's best Mac and iOS game and app deals courtesy of Apple's digital storefronts.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: MealBoard – Meal Planner: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $1 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lumy: $5 (Reg. $6)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flower: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on Door Kickers Action Squad:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

