Funko POP! Keychains from just over $3.50: Boba Fett, Yoda, Han Solo, more (Reg. $6+)

Amazon is now offering the Funko POP! Keychain: Star Wars Boba Fett for $3.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $6, this is 35% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A perfect chance to add it to your collection or keychain, it is 3-inches long, made out of the usual Funko POP! vinyl, and is an officially licensed product. “Boba is ready to accompany you on your various bounty hunting adventures.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers and you’ll find more Funko POP! keychain deals below.

More Funko POP! keychain deals:

While we are talking Funkp POP!, be sure to checkout the new all-new Star Wars Funko POP! models as well as the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures and the newest additions to the Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series. All of you Parks and Recreation fans will want to browse through our coverage of those miniature vinyl characters as well, just make sure you you take a look at the Kraft Mac & Cheese and Pringles Funkos, too.

More on the Funko POP! Keychain: Star Wars Boba Fett:

Celebrate the Star Wars fandom with the Pop! keychain of Boba Fett.

Boba is ready to accompany you on your various bounty hunting adventures.

Vinyl keychain is approximately 3-inches long.

Collect and display all Star Wars figures from Funko!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!