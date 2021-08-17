These budget-friendly Jabra headphones and more are up to 52% off from $19.50

Jabra’s official eBay storefront is offering its Elite 25H Wireless Headphones for $23.99 shipped. Originally going for $100, these have been selling for about $50 nowadays, with today’s 52% dip marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These ultra-light headphones are meant to bring hi-fi music to your day no matter where you’re headed. You’ll get a full day’s worth of listening here with an impressive 14-hours of battery life and 12-days of standby time. That’s alongside Jabra’s fine-tuned Digital Sound Processing, comfy over-ear cups, and on-ear controls for changing the volume, music, or taking calls. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars. We’re tracking a slew of other wireless headphone deals below from $19.50, so hit the jump and be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable.

More wireless headphones deals:

We’re also tracking some great savings on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds starting from just $36. With 28 hours of total playtime thanks to the Qi charging-enabled case, you can enjoy your favorite tunes all day long and then some. Though if it’s the best of the best you’re after, look no further than Apple’s Airpods Pro at a new all-time low of $180.

Jabra Elite 25H wireless headphones feature:

Jabra Elite 25h give exceptional wireless sound quality. So you can be sure all your music and movies will sound just the way you like.

Take control of your music and calls directly from the headphones. Conveniently placed buttons mean you can control your calls and music at the touch of a button.

You can be confident that you’ll always have battery ready to go, with up to 14 hours of battery and 12 days of standby time.

Ultra-light, comfortable headband. Making your headphones so comfortable you can wear them all day. So you never need to stop the music.

If you run out of battery, or can’t connect your headphones wirelessly, simply attach the 3,5 mm cable (included as standard).

