Mountain Hardwear takes 65% off its web specials: Jackets, pants, more from $25

-
65% off from $25

Mountain Hardwear takes 65% off its web specials with promo code MHWAUG65 at checkout. Update your outerwear with deals on jackets, pants, t-shirts, pants, and much more. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Mountain Tech/2 Hooded Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $70. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $200. With fall right around the corner, this is a perfect layering piece and the slim design is flattering. It’s available in three versatile color options and has an attached hood, which is great in case you run into showers. This is also a fantastic option for outdoor sports because the material is infused with stretch to add mobility. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from this event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Nordstrom Rack North Face Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off jackets, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Smartphone Accessories: mohpie Juice Pack Air for iPhon...
Upgrade to Blendtec’s pro Classic 570 Blender wit...
Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar holder se...
Pura X Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with odor con...
HP’s Chromebook 11 lasts nearly 16 hours plus has...
SCUF announces ‘first wireless performance contro...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Door Kickers, S...
Wyze ANC headphones have Alexa, Siri, and Google Assist...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Backcountry takes up to 50% off North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, more

from $10 Learn More
60% off

The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more up to 60% off during Moosejaw’s Outerwear Event

from $30 Learn More
New low

Smartphone Accessories: mohpie Juice Pack Air for iPhone XS $6, more

$6 Learn More
Reg. $280

Upgrade to Blendtec’s pro Classic 570 Blender with 8-yr. warranty at $170 ($110 off)

$170 Learn More
First discount

Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar holder sees first discount to $15

$15 Learn More
$147 off

Pura X Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with odor control now $147 off (Amazon all-time low)

$452 Learn More
Reg. $220

HP’s Chromebook 11 lasts nearly 16 hours plus has Google Play Store access at low of $154.50

$154.50 Learn More

SCUF announces ‘first wireless performance controller’ for Series X with Instant Triggers, more